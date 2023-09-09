Colorado Fans Storm The Field as Buffaloes Move To 2-0 In Deion Sanders Era With Win Over Nebraska

Videos by OutKick

The party if officially underway in Boulder.

Colorado football fans stormed the field after the Buffaloes improved to 2-0 under Deion Sanders with a convincing, if sloppy, 36-14 win over rival Nebraska.

COLORADO BUFFALOES FANS STORM THE FIELD



Coach Prime's Colorado Is Starting 2-0 For The First Time Since 2020 And Could Move Up To The Top 20 In The AP Pollpic.twitter.com/6UMoBRbKZh — SportsTalk (@TheSportsTalk0) September 9, 2023

We didn’t have to wait long for the most anticipated game of the weekend to get underway, but things didn’t start well for the Buffaloes.

After the game, Coach Prime said his team stunk in the first half.

“I’m so proud of our team. They’re so resilient,” Sanders told Fox Sports’ Jenny Taft from the tunnel after Colorado fans stormed the field. “We stunk it up in the first half, but in the second half we came back.”

"I don't think I stumbled or stuttered when I told you we were coming. We comin'."@JennyTaft is with @CUBuffsFootball Coach Prime after their win to bring them to 2-0 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VVTqj5hFvA — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 9, 2023

It took the Buffaloes a while to get their feet under them and at times, it even looked like their old arch-rival may have even had their number.

However, turnover issues for Huskers quarterback Jeff Sims made momentum tough to come by and allowed Colorado to get things cranking after halftime.

Sanders said that the team had a “great talk at halftime” and came out guns blazing.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders shake hand after the Buffaloes 36-14 win over the Cornhuskers. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Colorado’s Offense Picked Up Where It Left Off While Their Defense Shined

Quarterback Shadeur Sanders continued his Heisman Trophy campaign by following up his jaw-dropping 510-yard performance at TCU with 393 yards against the Cornhuskers. Obviously, he should crack the thousand-yard plateau next weekend when the Buffaloes host another rival, the Colorado State Rams.

Fellow Heisman candidate Travis Hunter had three receptions on Saturday, but Sanders’ favorite target was Xavier Weaver. The two connected 10 times for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Not only was the offense clicking, but the defense was too. They forced 4 turnovers and held the Cornhuskers to just 14 points.

“They played their butts off,” Sanders said, before noting that there are still a few things they need to clean up.

One of those things is likely discipline. The Buffaloes took nine penalties on the day handing over 93 yards to the Cornhuskers. Many of those penalties were of the brain fart variety and easy to avoid.

There’s always room for improvement, but you can’t deny that much of the hype around the Buffaloes is for real.

Hey, Deion tried to warn us.

“I don’t think I stumbled or stuttered when I told you we comin’,” Sanders said, before looking directly into the camera. “We comin’.”

