Deion Sanders (Jokingly?) Claims He Will Coach In A Tank Top This Season

Deion Sanders might have some interesting attire on the sidelines this season.

The Colorado coach seemingly makes headlines every single day at this point, and he hasn’t even coached a regular season game yet with the Buffaloes.

Now, it sounds like he might have a bold dress code for himself this season, and by that, I mean he plans on keeping it casual.

Sanders posted a photo of himself eating a healthy lunch Monday, and claimed he’s “wearing a tank top coaching this season.”

Deion Sanders claims he’s coaching in a tank top this season. (Credit: Deion Sanders/Instagram)

Is Deion Sanders joking?

You really have to think Deion Sanders is joking with this comment, right? No way in hell he’s going to open the season in a tank top.

It’d be incredible if he did. Deion would send Twitter into a flurry of excitement. It would immediately start trending.

A D1 coach rocking a tank top on the sidelines would be incredible content. I’m not even sure something like that would fly at a low level JUCO.

That’s why it’s almost a guarantee Deion isn’t being serious. He’s a funny guy, and he knows how to get attention. Much more likely that’s what he’s doing here than it is that he’s actually going to coach in a tank top.

Now, could Deion coach a few practices in a tank top? Could he hit the weight room in a tank top? Sure. He probably will.

Deion Sanders suggests he might coach in a tank top. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

However, there’s no chance he coaches in a game in a tank top. Or, is there? You simply never know with Deion.