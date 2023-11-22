Deion Sanders Supports Player Ripping The Team As Selfish

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders has no problem with his football team being described as selfish. From one of the members of his football team.

After the Colorado Buffaloes lost 56-14 to Washington State, cementing a disappointing season after a year that started with such high expectations, running back Kavosiey Smoke posted on social media about the team’s performance.

“Simple fact bru we could’ve went undefeated this year,” Smoke said in a now-deleted post on X. “Too much selfish ball going on man can’t win like that. Gotta play and win as a team but if u go the other route u get results like this.”

Despite the harsh critique, when asked about it during a recent press conference, Sanders said he liked that Smoke was being honest.

“I like that comment,” Sanders said. “I think that’s a great comment. I’d just like to quantify it. What does that mean? That’s the question I asked the team today.”

“I love Smoke, man… I’m upset that we didn’t live up to the expectations that he had for us… I’m 100 with Smoke. He said what he felt, and he felt what he said. I have no problem with guys doing that, as long as it’s justified. That wasn’t an attack on us, that was truth.”

Deion Sanders Has A Problem, If Buffaloes Were A Selfish Team

If Smoke was right in his assessment of the Buffaloes as a team in 2023, then who’s to blame?

Generally, if a team is too focused on individual, selfish accomplishments, responsibility falls on the coach who let them get to that point. And if there’s one thing that Sanders has done in 2023, it’s embracing the hype and fanfare that came from the early success.

Players, especially his own son, taunted opposing teams and fans.

Only to lose in embarrassing fashion the following week.

After starting 3-0, Colorado’s gone 1-7. The schedule got tougher, but there were winnable games that the Buffaloes lost. Instead, they often shot themselves in the foot, perhaps best exemplified by one of the NCAA’s worst penalty yards per game averages at 72.27.

They certainly look like a selfish team. But if that’s the case, Sanders has even more work to do in 2024 than it already appears. Maybe start with a little humility instead of the celebrity, diamond watch obsessed, “we comin” mindset.