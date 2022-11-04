Deion Sanders has made it clear that he is more than just a football coach. He is a leader of men.

Earlier this week, following the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, Coach Prime spoke to his team and laid out new rules for his players as they travel to Houston this weekend.

“Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going,” said Sanders. “So, that eliminates all y’all leaving that hotel, ’cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice.”

Jackson State will play Texas Southern this weekend. Sanders made it very clear that his players’ friends and family will have to meet them at the hotel. They will not be allowed outside of the premise until he gives further notice.

Coach Prime, who took over the Tigers in 2020, explained that his players are no longer who they were a year ago. Where they were once unknown recruits or FCS football players who flew under the radar, they are now in the national spotlight at Jackson State with all eyes on them.

As a result, they can’t continue to do the things that they have always done and expect the same results.

In addition, he expressed the importance of keeping circles tight. Sanders emphasized the importance of being careful with whom his players associate themselves with.

“You cannot kick it with the same dudes you kicked it with. You cannot associate in the same realms that you associated with,” said Sanders. “You gon’ have to change if you expect change.”

HERE IS DEION SANDERS’ FULL SPEECH:

In the days since, Deion Sanders also spoke to his players about needing to elevate.

He also gave a profound message about depression and suicide:

At the end of the day, while Sanders is trying to win games in Mississippi, he is also making sure that his players continue to grow as men while part of his program.