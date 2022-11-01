Deion Sanders Has New Rules For JSU Players In Wake Of Takeoff’s Death

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is forbidding his players from leaving their Houston hotel this weekend. Sanders made the decision in the wake of the shooting of death of Takeoff, a member of the famed Migos hip-hop group.

In a video posted to YouTube from Well Off Media, Sanders addressed his team. “Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going,” said Sanders. “So, that eliminates all y’all leaving that hotel, ’cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice.”

Sanders, who’s coached Jackson State since 2020, was understandably shaken by the situation. His players safety is first and foremost on his mind. And he’s pleading with the young men to be careful with whom they associate.

“You cannot kick it with the same dudes you kicked it with. You cannot associate in the same realms that you associated with,” said Sanders. He then added: “You gon’ have to change if you expect change.”

Deion Sanders will not allow his Jackson State team to leave their hotel this weekend. (Getty Images).

Sanders Has Jackson State 8-0

It’s obvious the death of Takeoff has weighed on Sanders. And at this point, JSU’s Saturday evening game versus Texas Southern seems secondary. “I’m sad because it always seems like it’s us, but we wanna say we matter, we wanna say we keep it 100, but it’s always us,” exclaimed coach Prime.

As OutKick detailed this morning, Takeoff was gunned down over an argument in a dice game. The popular performer, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was just 28 years old.

Takeoff Was A Member Of Migos

Deion Sanders then addressed the rappers that are so influential to his Jackson State Tigers players. He cited their numerous deaths at far too young of an age. “I’m just sick and tired of the consistency of people, that are influential to you, are leaving us consistently — that’s our rappers,” said Sanders.

“Rest in Peace, Takeoff.”

Jackson State and Texas Southern are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Houston’s PNC Stadium.

