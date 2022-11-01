Migos Star Gunned Down And Killed In Houston

Migos star Takeoff is dead after a morning shooting in Houston.

The sensational rapper and member of the hit trio was killed in the early Tuesday morning hours after a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, according to TMZ.

Quavo and Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, were playing dice “when an altercation broke out,” and shots were fired. It’s believed Takeoff was hit in his head or the head region.

The superstar musician was declared dead at the scene at the age of 28.

Takeoff dead at the age of 28 after getting shot. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

It’s unclear whether or not anyone is in custody, but police did say a pair of people had to be taken to the hospital. Quavo is not hurt, according to the same TMZ report.

WARNING: Below are graphic photos of Takeoff’s body after getting hit. In the photos, you can see Quavo attempting to provide assistance to his friend and teammate.

Takeoff dead at 28 after getting shot. (Credit: TMZ)

Migos star Takeoff shot and killed in Houston. (Credit: TMZ)

Following the Migos star being brutally gunned down at the age of 28, reactions poured in across social media for the slain star.

Rest in peace to takeoff I just spoke to him too … I’m in shock right now, I can’t believe it. I pray to god it’s fake. This shit just isn’t fair bro wtf — adin (@adinross) November 1, 2022

RIP Takeoff. A close source confirmed to us it was over a dice game in Houston. 💔🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7pOJAeKGQF — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 1, 2022

rip takeoff 🙏 — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) November 1, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with Takeoff’s family and friends during this brutally tragic time. Make sure to keep checking back for more updates as we have them.