Deion Sanders Says Son Shedeur ‘Ain’t No Backseat Rider’ While Discussing NFL Draft Projections, Caleb Williams

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has gotten off to a big-time start this season and has shot up NFL Draft boards in the process. It’s unknown if Deion Sanders’ son will forego his senior season and enter the 2024 NFL Draft, but with it being a possibility, chasing down USC’s Caleb Williams is a goal.

Williams, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, is projected by every draft analyst to be the first QB selected in next year’s draft, and will likely be the first pick overall.

Deion Sanders is well aware of how great Williams is, but shared a message that Shedeur won’t just sit back and accept potentially being the No. 2 QB on the draft boards.

“But Shedeur don’t want to be two to nobody. He don’t get down like that. People are projecting him behind Caleb Williams. And Caleb Williams is phenomenal. But Shedeur ain’t no backseat rider. He drives his Maybach. He doesn’t have a driver in it — he drives it,” Deion Sanders told Bleacher Report.

Coach Prime discusses the idea of his son moving on to the NFL 🤔 (via @TaylorRooks) pic.twitter.com/S7JOtxJQFH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 20, 2023

You’ve got to love a father hyping up his son.

Shedeur has been nothing short of phenomenal through three games this season. Not only has he already thrown for 1,251 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he’s completing nearly 79% of his passes while throwing it over 42 times in each of Colorado’s opening three games.

In Colorado’s huge upset road win at TCU, Sanders threw for 510 yards and completed 80.9% of his passes. Those are massive numbers.

Williams hasn’t exactly been poor in his first three games of the year either. The junior QB has completed 78.6% of his passes this season, but has thrown the ball just 70 times, which is 66 fewer pass attempts than Shedeur.

Sanders and Williams will square off in Boulder on September 30 in what could be a QB battle of the ages.