Tom Brady Suggests Shedeur Sanders Spends More Time Watching Film Instead Of Thinking About Rolls Royces

Tom Brady probably never imagined that he’d be hosting his own podcast and talking to college athletes about buying a Rolls Royce, but here we are. Brady welcomed Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his father, Deion Sanders, on the ‘Let’s Go‘ podcast and the trio got on the topic of very expensive cars.

Deion figured that Brady was the right guy to ask about whether his 21-year-old son should be considering buying a Rolls Royce Phantom before Shedeur quickly corrected him, telling him it’s a Rolls Royce Cullinan he has on the brain.

“Tom, do you think a college kid needs a Phantom, like a Rolls-Royce?” Deion asked the former NFL QB.

“No, it’s not a Phantom,” Shedeur said. “It’s a Rolls Royce Cullinan.”

The starting price of a Rolls Royce Cullinan is right around $370,000, by the way.

Shedeur Sanders has received a bit of car, and film advice from Tom Brady. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Brady went into dad/coach mode with his reply back to the young Sanders.

“I think he needs to get his (butt) in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible,” Brady said. “Less time in the car and more time in the film room.”

Given the NIL era we find ourselves in with college athletics and the fact that Shedeur Sanders is one of the premier talents and names in college football, he’s got quite a bit of coin in his bank account. His dad’s bank account probably isn’t too low, either.

As for Brady and Shedeur, not only did the Colorado QB say he went into “Brady mode” after leading Colorado to its comeback win over Colorado State in Week 3, Brady has helped train Shedeur in the past.

Brady had nothing but great things to say about the Buffaloes’ signal caller.

“I’m so proud of him, just watching him grow and mature,” Brady said on the show. “We all start at a certain place and he had a lot of high expectations and he’s embraced it. I love him, and it just makes me proud to see what he’s doing. So I know it’s just the beginning for you guys and obviously this season.”