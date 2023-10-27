Deion Sanders Reveals The 3 Things ‘Black Folks Don’t Do’

Videos by OutKick

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders — ever heard of him? — has finally revealed the three things black people will not do.

It’s an age-old question that frankly needed an answer, and who better than Prime to give it? Feel like he’s a pretty good voice right now, even though the Buffs have lost a little steam after a 3-0 start.

Anyway, I’m about as white as they come, but I’ll be honest with you — I think Deion nails it here.

Speaking on his weekly Colorado Football Coaches Show, Sanders called these below three activities the “three things black folks don’t do.”

“We don’t deep-sea dive. We don’t bungee-jump. We ain’t noodling, all right? We don’t do that,” he said on the show, according to USA Today.

Deion Sanders doesn’t noodle

Honestly, I’m down with all three. Maybe it should just be “three things sane humans won’t do,” because I wouldn’t touch any of those three.

I definitely wouldn’t deep-sea dive. Hell, I wouldn’t even shallow-sea dive. I barely like diving in an actual pool. But I’m certainly not diving somewhere where I can’t see what’s beneath me. No shot.

So he’s 1 for 1 there.

Bungee-jumping? Again, no shot. I’m a big fan of not tempting fate, and I feel like strapping a cord on my back and jumping willy-nilly is a bad idea. Way too many things can go south there.

Those people who just bungee jump off a bridge are idiots. If it breaks, you’ll get no sympathy from me. That’s on you.

For those keeping score at home, he’s now 2 for 2.

Now, let’s discuss noodling. If you don’t fish, you’re pretty confused right now. I don’t either, but I’ve been on plenty of boats for the drinking aspect of fishing, so I’m familiar with the term.

For those who aren’t, noodling is basically catching a catfish with your bare hand. You essentially stick your hand in a catfish hole under water (duh) hoping they actually bite it so you can grab them.

No thanks. I can’t think of a dumber thing to do with my time than that. Neither can Deion Sanders, apparently.

“I hate catfish,” he said. “(They) take all your bait food. They eat every dern thing. They get on your nerves. I’m not getting in the water to do that, first of all. I’m not a swimmer, either. That is unbelievable.”

So, there you have it. The three things black folks won’t do, according to Deion Sanders. Again, I think it’s a pretty solid list and certainly could apply to folks of all colors, including myself.

Nice job, coach.

