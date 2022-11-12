Deion Sanders Makes It Clear That He Is Not Talking To Nebraska About Head Coaching Job

Deion Sanders is one of the spiciest names in the current coaching carousel and it’s only going to get hotter in coming weeks. However, he made it very clear that he is not going to Nebraska.

Coach Prime, who took over the Jackson State football program in 2020, has been remarkable in his turnaround thus far. Prior to his time in Mississippi, the Tigers were not very good.

In fact, they were bad.

2014: 5-7

2015: 3-8

2016: 3-8

2017: 3-8

2018: 1-5

2019: 4-8

And then Deion Sanders was hired.

He led his team to a winning season during his COVID-shortened first year at the helm and won 11 games last season. It was the first time in program history that the Tigers had won 11 games and they won the SWAC in the process.

Now, in 2022, Coach Prime and Jackson State are undefeated through nine games. They aren’t afraid of anyone and are playing with something to prove.

As a result of Sanders’ success, there is a lot of buzz around a potential move to a Power Five, FBS program. Auburn has an opening, Georgia Tech has an opening and Nebraska has an opening, among others, with more likely to come in the next few weeks.

Coach Prime has already said that he would be dumb not to listen to offers. However, he also set the record straight about a non-existent interview with Auburn, told his team to avoid “bullsh*t rumors,” and took it one step further on Friday.

Sanders spoke to his players and told them to pay no mind to the lies being spread online. He will always let them know the truth and does not want his guys to worry about him leaving when that is not in the cards— yet, at least.

Specifically, Coach Prime said that he is not talking to Nebraska.

Obviously, all of this could change in a matter of days. Sanders is one of the biggest names on the market.

But with how quick he was to shut down the Cornhuskers smoke, and laugh while doing so, it’s pretty safe to say that Deion Sanders will not be the next head football coach at Nebraska.