Deion Sanders is not interviewing to become the next head coach at Auburn University— at least, for now. He set the record straight after a troll account duped a lot of people.

On Thursday evening, an Auburn fan by the name of Gianni Parello tweeted out fake breaking news. Parello changed his name on Twitter to include “(247 sports)” next to his birth name and changed his pinned tweet to an article from 247 Sports in an effort to give himself some fake credibility as a joke.

However, his Twitter bio reads “Auburn burner account that is actually my account” and he has just 1,191 followers. It’s pretty obvious that he is not a reporter. And if it wasn’t clear enough that Parello is not a journalist, his header photo is the following:

To be clear, Parello does NOT work for 247 Sports.

Despite all of the many indications that he was being a troll, his tweet about Deion Sanders’ coaching future gained a lot of traction. It said that Coach Prime was taking a flight to Atlanta on Thursday and implied that it might have something to do with the Jackson State head coach’s ties to the Auburn job.

BREAKING:

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has been confirmed to be taking a flight tomorrow to Atlanta airport. Atlanta airport is the nearest major airport to Auburn University which is rumored to have ties to coach Prime.



Will Deion be the next head coach at Auburn? pic.twitter.com/Sd1d8MLQnX — Gianni Parello (247 sports) (@Gianni_Parello) November 2, 2022

Sanders, who has been linked to the opening on The Plains, is willing to listen to other job offers. He let that be known last weekend during an appearance on College GameDay. One of those offers may come from the SEC.

Deion Sanders is not on his way to Georgia or Alabama.

Sanders is not flying into Atlanta. That is not true. It was never true and Parello knew that it was not true when he made up the “report” and tweeted it out as a joke with hopes that he could get the reaction that he got.

The tweet got so out of hand that it reached Coach Prime. He was quick to set the record straight and made it clear that Parello’s tweet was a lie. It always was.

Whether Sanders knew Parello was #fakenews or actually believed that he is a 247 Sports reporter is something that we will never know. Either way, though, Sanders felt as though the tweet had received enough attention to issue a public statement about its falsity.

He is not flying to Atlanta for an interview with Auburn— at least, for now.