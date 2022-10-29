Deion Sanders Addresses Jackson State Future With Honest Answer About Auburn, Other Coaching Rumors

Deion Sanders joined College GameDay from Jackson State on Saturday morning, and Coach Prime was asked about his coaching future.

Sanders has turned Jackson State into an absolute UNIT over the past three seasons. Because of that, his name has been linked to several high-profile Power-5 jobs.

For starters, Auburn and Georgia Tech are two names atop the list. The Deion-to-Auburn rumor has been circulating for some time now, and it’s picked up steam in recent weeks.

Deion Sanders didn’t shut down rumors that he would leave Jackson State. (Photo by Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

Towards the end of Sanders’ College GameDay appearance, host Rece Davis asked him how he would handle any offers that comes his way.

Prime, as he usually does, told the truth.

“I’d be a fool and a liar to tell you I’m not going to entertain those things, because I am,” he said. “We’re going to cross that hurdle when we cross that hurdle.”

Here’s his full response:

Deion Sanders has turned Jackson State into a juggernaut

Sanders was an electric football player and he’s proven to be an equally good college football coach.

He came to Jackson State during the COVID 2020 season – which they actually played the following spring – and has since turned the Tigers into an FCS juggernaut.

Jackson State went 4-3 in Year 1, 11-2 last season and the Tigers are off to a perfect 7-0 start this season.

Sanders and the fellas host Southern today in a marquee SWAC showdown, and the (soon to be gone?) coach made sure his future with the team wouldn’t be a distraction.

“I have made no plans to move, made no plans to go anywhere … I have made plans to dominate today,” he added.