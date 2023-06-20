Deion Sanders Reveals The Two Words He Hates: ‘I’m Going To Whoop Him’

Videos by OutKick

Don’t come around Deion Sanders saying the words “my bad.”

Sanders has a major rebuild underway in Boulder and college football fans are excited to see what the former NFL star can do in the P5.

The Colorado coach has been chronicling the situation with just about everything being filmed for the web, and that’s led to some pretty fun moments.

Now, he revealed that he absolutely despises when a player says “my bad.” Don’t ever let those two words leave your mouth in his presence.

Deion Sanders is trying to turn Colorado around. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders can’t stand hearing “my bad.”

“I don’t believe in violence, but I’m going to whoop ‘my bad.’ One day, I’m going to meet the dude who started ‘my bad,’ and I’m going to whoop him. I can’t stand that. My bad. I know it’s your bad. Coaches hate that. Parents hate that. Don’t say ‘my bad’ because we know it’s your bad,” Sanders explained.

When asked for an alternative, the Colorado coach added without hesitation, “Shut up and do it over. Ain’t no ‘my bad.’ Just shut and do better. Just want more. Business world you don’t get that. Only in sports do you get that.”

Sanders continues to be a content machine.

It’s always listening to whatever Deion Sanders might say when he has a message to share, and this one definitely isn’t unique to him.

Athletes hear messages like this from coaches a lot. In fact, I remember hearing this all the way back in high school you shouldn’t ever say “my bad.” Everyone knows whose bad it is.

Everyone has eyes. There’s no need to claim responsibility.

Deion Sanders has a tough task ahead of him. Colorado won just one game last season. The Buffaloes were awful in 2022.

He stripped down the roster to its bare bones, brought in his own people and is now climbing the mountain with the Buffaloes. Clearly, he doesn’t want to hear excuses or “my bad.”

Deion Sanders hates the words “my bad.” (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Building a culture isn’t easy, but it’s necessary if you expect to win. That’s what Deion Sanders is doing. It’s the little things that matter the most, and those two words probably won’t be uttered around the Colorado coach again.