Deion Sanders Shares Important Message About Success And Money, Channels Inner Herb Brooks

Deion Sanders wants Colorado players to know they don’t have to go to the NFL in order to get rich.

Sanders made millions of dollars playing in the NFL and has earned a decent amount of cash off the field as well. However, he doesn’t think the only way for young athletes to be successful is to get drafted into the NFL.

He made that point crystal clear during a team meeting with his newly assembled roster following massive cuts.

“You here for a common goal, and that’s for you to win and that’s for you to have success. I want all you all to go pro, but nine times out of ten, it’s ain’t going to happen, right. That does not negate the fact you can be successful. Richest men in America never played ball,” Sanders calmly but very firmly explained to his players.

The Colorado coach also channeled his inner Herb Brooks when talking about conditioning and getting strong. The legs feed the world, gentlemen. The legs feed the wolf.

You can watch his comments below starting around the 12:00 mark.

Deion Sanders remains a content machine.

You’re just a lousy football fan if you’re not enjoying what Deion Sanders is doing with the Buffaloes. You don’t have to be a Colorado fan to appreciate his words of wisdom.

The former NFL star is completely correct when it comes to success and money. You don’t have to be in the NFL to get rich.

In fact, the richest people in the world never played a snap of pro football or any other sport. They’re business tycoons. Was Elon Musk out there running routes for his money? Was Jeff Bezos returning punts?

No, they started empires. You can definitely make a ton of cash outside of sports. In fact, the ceiling is even higher than in sports as proven by the two examples above.

Will Deion Sanders be a success at Colorado? (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

As for his conditioning comments, he couldn’t have sounded more like Herb Brooks if he tried. “I want you to get stronger, faster and well-conditioned” sounds a lot like Brooks in “Miracle” guaranteeing his team it would be the best conditioned team in Lake Placid.

Whenever you can channel your inner Herb Brooks, you have to do it.

For the sake of college football, it will be so cool if Deion Sanders is a success at Colorado. This is the kind of content and soundbites fans crave.