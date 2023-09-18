Deion Sanders Shares What It’s Like Living In ‘Hipster’ Colorado: ‘I Never Fathomed Coming Here’

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders never thought living in Boulder, Colorado was in the cards for him. While most assumed that he’d take that next step in coaching sooner rather than later, not many believed that his next move after three seasons at Jackson State would be out West to coach a Colorado Buffaloes team that went 1-11 a year ago.

Sanders recently sat down with ’60 Minutes’ and while football and the culture he’s building in Boulder was the focus of the interview, he was also honest about what it’s been like moving to a ‘hipster college town’ from Jackson, Mississippi.

As ’60 Minutes’ noted, the city of Jackson has a black population of 83%, while Boulder’s black population is 1%. The two cities – geographically, culturally, and population wise – are completely different, but Sanders is certainly adjusting well as he has his team out to a 3-0 start this season.

“Beautiful. Unbelievable. Just the whole peace and serenity of it all. I had never fathomed comin’ here,” Sanders said when asked of his first impression of Boulder. “I ain’t ever even vacation here, man. I ain’t ever been skiing or whatever you call it, snowboarding or whatever, all the stuff. You know, I ain’t never been none of that.”

Asked if he fly fishes, Sanders replied back in true Coach Prime fashion: “I fish, I’m fly while I fish, but I don’t fly fish.

Deion Sanders Has A Tough Road Ahead

Colorado began the season with a massive road upset over TCU and has followed that win up with back-to-back home wins over Nebraska and Colorado State.

Things get very serious for the Buffaloes this Saturday, however, when they travel to Oregon to take on the 10th-ranked Ducks and Bo Nix. If Colorado were to keep things rolling and beat Oregon, the following weekend’s home game against USC would likely be the biggest game in school history.