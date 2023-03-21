Deion Sanders Now Cites The Bible For Leaving Jackson State For Colorado

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders believes the Bible might have a few lessons that apply to why he left Jackson State for Colorado.

Sanders left JSU after this past season to pack his bags, move to Boulder and take over a failing Buffaloes program. There are a lot of reasons why he went, but a big one was more money to pay assistants.

You know where he learned that lesson? Apparently, the Bible. Specifically, Psalm 23:4.

Deion Sanders cites the Bible for JSU split.

FCS schools don’t have a fraction of the same resources as any P5 program. That’s just a fact. Position coaches in the P5 make more than most FCS head coaches.

Ultimately, Deion needed more and Psalm 23:4 might justify the decision.

“And sooner or later you have to look in the mirror and say, are they going to get there? Do they even want to get there? And I had to ask those questions and really be honest with them, with me and myself as well as my staff. The Bible says, ‘Thy rod and thy staff comfort me.’ They can’t be comforted making $60,000 the rest of their lives, or $70,000. Not that that is bad. For everybody making $50,000-$60,000, I apologize. I don’t mean to demean you. But as a college football coach, that’s not good and we have to do better than that,” Sanders recently said on “The Pivot Podcast” when talking about staff salaries, according to the Clarion Ledger.

The Sanders content train rolls on.

Admittedly, I’m not a Bible expert. I’ve read large portions of it, but you should consult your religious leader – not me – for expert advice.

However, I’m not sure Psalm 23:4 applies the way Sanders thinks it does. The King James version of the Bible states, “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”

I don’t believe the rod and staff refer to money or financial comfort. Again, not an expert, but that’s just a simple observation based on the text. However, it doesn’t matter.

Just let Deion Sanders cook. The man needs to apparently keep explaining why he left JSU, and he believes the Bible might have a little wisdom to share.

Deion Sanders has been a content machine that has exceeded all expectations. I think it’s safe to say we didn’t have a Bible explanation on our Deion bingo card, but that’s the beauty of the Colorado coach. You never know what to expect.