Deion Sanders Is Reaching ‘Enough Already’ Stage, Much Like Taylor Swift | Glenn Guilbeau

Even in defeat, Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes are entertaining.

Coach Prime’s press conferences can be as watchable as many a football game. The Saints-Tampa Bay affair on Sunday comes to mind. Sanders was at his captivating best again Saturday after Colorado fell to No. 8 USC, 48-41, after trailing 34-14 at halftime.

This was Sanders’ second straight loss after soaring to the top of the football trending world – NFL or college – with a 3-0 start in his first season as a major college coach. No. 10 Oregon silenced him 35-0 by halftime and called off the Ducks for a 42-6 win.

There has been nothing like Prime hitting our football nation … until Taylor Swift. Say what you will, but it looks like she is legitimately having a good time watching the Kansas City Chiefs and her new beau – tight end Travis Kelce. Unlike Jessica Simpson when she was with Dallas quarterback Tony Romo, Swift appears to actually know what’s going on in the game. And she probably does understand the game as much as say … Lou Holtz.

Taylor Swift Bringing In New NFL Fans

And she is bringing in new fans, which is great. She has probably brought in more numbers than the ridiculous NFL games in London. At some point, though, enough will be enough.

Deion Sanders seems to be reaching that saturation point or will soon. And less attention and fewer celebrities on the sideline may help him and his team focus more and play better. The Los Angeles Lakers won a bit more than Colorado has before Jack Nicholson and Dyan Cannon started brightening up The Forum.

COLORADO BUFFALOES PARTY OVERSHADOWS GAME

There has been way much more hype than substance.

Coach Prime will win at Colorado (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12), but maybe not this season. The Buffaloes should win at Arizona State (1-4, 0-2) on Saturday (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network). But of the Buffaloes’ six games after that, they could be underdogs in five of them. And definitely in three – No. 15 Oregon State on Nov. 4, at No. 13 Washington State on Nov. 17 and at No. 18 Utah on Nov. 25.

Colorado Buffaloes Will Eventually Win Under Sanders

He still has a long way to go in making Colorado a consistent winning program. The NCAA (Backup) Transfer Portal can only do so much. Recruiting high schools is still the best strategy for a complete roster. Complete meaning quality depth not just reaching 105. Sanders could probably beat any coach in the living room, but recruiting is still a long term process. It is not the instant gratification on both ends of the portal.

As OutKick’s Trey Wallace wrote after a weekend in Boulder, “Right now, Colorado football is a smoke-and-mirrors project.”

Sanders is off to a great start after inheriting a 1-11 program, even if he finishes 5-7. But it has been a quick fix. Most people are still pulling for the guy, despite what he seems to believe.

“We understand what’s coming,” he said Saturday after the game. “If you can’t see what’s coming with Colorado football, you’ve lost your mind. You just a flat out hater. If you can’t see what’s going on and what’s going to transpire over the next several months, something’s wrong with you.”

Deion Should Stop Clinging To Colorado Victim Routine

Not really sure what he was trying to say there. But it became clearer when he revisited this topic that he interjected into the press conference.

“No one wants to see what we’re doing,” he said, fishing for an argument that’s not really there. “They don’t want to see us accomplish what we’re doing.”

What are you talking about, Deion? Who is they?

There are many people out there who don’t want to see Nick Saban win at Alabama, or Brian Kelly at LSU. That’s part of the game. I would say there are not a lot of people that want to see you lose. Sure, there are some because of all the hype. But not nearly as many as want to see Saban lose and are enjoying seeing Bill Belichick look irrelevant at 1-3. You’re actually in the bandwagon stage.

Deion Sanders as usual held a captivating press conference Saturday after loss to USC. (Getty Images).

“I will reiterate this,” he continued. “You’ve got to be crazy if you can’t see the direction that we’re headed.”

Wrong again. It’s not crazy to think that Colorado may get worse before it gets better. And if someone believes that, that someone is not a “hater.” And if someone predicted Colorado to be bad before this season, it is not because he or she hates you or Colorado. It is because that was a prediction, mostly based on last year.

For the other 16 minutes of this 19-minute press conference, Sanders made more sense and laid off the victim routine.

He opened by being refreshingly candid as usual.

“A wonderful win,” he deadpanned after losing 48-41. Then he flashed his million dollar smile. “I’m just joking.”

Colorado Buffaloes Won A Morale Victory In USC Game

No coach is going to say they believe in moral victories, even though they do. Sanders said he doesn’t. But the fact that he kiddingly said “wonderful win” was a tell. That was a moral victory for Colorado. The Buffaloes outscored USC, 27-14, in the second half and 14-0 in the fourth quarter. They didn’t quit. That shows character.

Sanders did not criticize his team like Kelly did after another huge loss Saturday, but he made an excellent point about a part of sports that Sanders knows as well as any athlete ever.

“Everybody says they want the light until they get in the light,” he said. “Now when you get in the light, the thing about the light – it echoes your blemishes.”

Wow. That says it all. And it is something Brian Kelly needs to revisit. The former Notre Dame coach said he wanted to coach under the Broadway bright lights of the SEC at LSU. And he’s melting under the glare now and ripping his players.

Colorado’s Coach Prime Became Preacher Prime Deion

“I am thankful that we’re a voice of hope of just desire and want,” Sanders waxed on, but it was sincere. As he continued, he started to sound like a rhythmic preacher on a Sunday morning.

“I think that’s the thing that’s touching souls around the country,” he said.

Wait, I thought, everyone hated you. In truth, he realizes the majority or close to it is pulling for him, but that victim routine works and is hard to shed.

“That down and out person, that person that no one believes in, that person that’s stepped over,” Sanders said, bobbing his head back and forth. “And stepped by, and stepped through, and stepped past – we represent that person.”

Wow, when’s the next game? I don’t care if it is between a 3-2 and 0-2 Colorado and 1-4 and 0-2 Arizona State. I’m watching America’s team again Saturday and then Kansas City and Taylor Swift on Sunday (4:25 p.m., CBS).

Maybe people are sick of Deion Sanders and Taylor Swift. But hey, they’re better and fresher than more Olivia Dunne. At least, Deion and Taylor have real jobs.