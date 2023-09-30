Celebrities Flock To Colorado For Party Hosted By Deion Sanders: Football Game Or Music Festival?

BOULDER, Colorado – What do you get when you combine a football game with a music festival or awards show? The answer is a Colorado football game, hosted by Deion Sanders.

The amount of people surrounding the sidelines felt like the NBA Finals, with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett joining the party, as Deion Sanders made his way onto the field. The smell of marijuana permeates though the stadium at 9:30 in the morning.

But the one thing that stands out in this environment is that it doesn’t feel like a football game right before kickoff. Just as you think the commotion comes to an end, Terrell Owens takes the field to hug Sanders, while Warren Sapp is barking out orders to the defensive line.

The point of this is that Deion Sanders and his team have turned this into a must-see event. The private planes were flying overhead as teams had taken the field to warm up.

Coming out of the locker room, surrounded by more police than the president, was Coach Prime himself, to the roar of the Colorado crowd.

NBA legend Kevin Garnett looks on from the sidelines. (Trey Wallace/OutKick)
NBA Legend Paul Pierce takes in the Colorado-USC game on Saturday. (Trey Wallace/OutKick)

Every where you turn, celebrities are making their way to the Colorado sidelines.

“This is the new Atlanta,” Paul Pierce jokingly mentioned aloud.

In terms of a mixture in pop-culture and college football, Deion Sanders has succeeded at Colorado. This is not just a football game, it’s a spectacle.

