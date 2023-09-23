Deion Sanders Is Not Above The Law, As Parking Ticket On White Lambo Proves

Videos by OutKick

As if Deion Sanders needed any more motivation before today’s big game against Oregon, apparently some genius from the Colorado police gave him a parking ticket.

The hilarious incident was filmed by Sanders son and posted on his Instagram.

The video shows Deion Sanders Jr. walking up to his father’s white Lamborghini and talking in utter disbelief that some parking agent actually gave him a ticket. “Lamborghini Prime. I love to see it. They even gave him a ticket. They even gave my dad a ticket… Crazy,” Sanders Jr. said.

The Colorado parking police ticketed Deion Sanders’ Lamborghini 😅



(@DeionSandersJr / IG) pic.twitter.com/9sUSgQASbC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 22, 2023

REALLY? YOU’RE GOING TO GIVE DEION SANDERS A PARKING TICKET?

I understand a parking agent trying to do their share of impressing superiors in order to ya know, not have to continue working on traffic duty, but maybe the officer should have taken a step back and thought this one out a bit.

The sheer possibility that the Lambo could have been Deion Sanders should have automatically stopped the officer right there from even thinking about issuing a ticket. Sanders is literally the most popular person in all of Colorado and arguably in the sports world right now. Seriously, if Sanders wanted to run for Governor he probably could win – that’s how much they love him there. Except for this person of course.

You can be sure Deion is going to somehow incorporate the parking ticket into his pregame speech to the 3-0 Colorado Buffaloes. He has been adamant week in and week out about finding any and everything to use for motivation for his players as they continue to make moves in the college football world.

They’ll have their biggest test later today when #19 Colorado heads to #10 Oregon to face the Ducks in what is going to really prove just how good the Buffaloes are.

I’m actually rooting for Colorado to win. Not because it’d be a great story, but because I want Deion to take the ticket and rip it up and throw it in the air during the postgame press conference.