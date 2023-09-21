Deion Sanders Motivated Colorado WR By Reminding Him His Father Is In Prison Watching With Other Inmates

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders’ motivation tactics involved reminding Jimmy Horn Jr. his dad is locked up.

Horn, who transferred to the Buffaloes from USF, caught the game-tying touchdown at the end of regulation against CSU to force overtime. Deion and Colorado eventually won the game in double overtime.

What did the Colorado head coach say to Horn before his much-needed play to save the day? He reminded the talented football player his dad is locked up.

Deion Sanders reminded Jimmy Horn Jr. his dad is in prison shortly before game-tying touchdown. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders reminded Jimmy Horn Jr. his dad is locked up during CSU game.

“We had an incident on the sideline this last game with Jimmy was having a horrific game. He’s a receiver. And I said, ‘Jimmy, you’re a dog. You from Florida, man. And guess what? Pop is at the crib, he’s incarcerated, he’s watching you right now. He wants to clap in front of all his different inmates because he believes in his son. We gonna make pops proud tonight. That’s what we going to do, because his son is a dog,” Sanders said during an interview with Taylor Rooks when asked what he told him shortly before the touchdown.

That’s a hell of a motivation tactic, but all options need to be on the table when you desperately need a touchdown.

Sanders is a motivation master.

This is simply an amazing comment from Deion Sanders, and it’s proof that Primetime is out here playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers.

Kirby Smart likes to give halftime speeches in an analytical fashion. Deion Sanders reminds a player his dad is in prison.

It’s unclear exactly how long Horn will be behind bars, and one report online claims he’s sitting for a drug-related offense.

Deion Sanders motivated Jimmy Horn Jr. with remark about his dad being in prison. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter much. All that matters is Deion Sanders needed to light a fire under Horn’s butt. Did he go full-Nick Saban? Did he get preachy?

No. He went straight to Jimmy Horn Jr.’s dad being in prison, and in prison you need respect. Having your son playing on national TV making a game-tying catch is definitely going to get the yard hopping. Not playing well is going to get you mocked by other inmates.

Jimmy Horn scored the game-tying touchdown for Colorado against CSU. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Now, should every coach start pointing out which players have parents in prison? Probably not, but this is Deion Sanders we’re talking about. The rules are simply different, and he proves it time and time again.