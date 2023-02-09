Deion Sanders Explains Monumental Attitude Shift At Colorado

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders is already seeing a huge culture shift within the Colorado football program.

The Buffaloes went 1-11 last season, and the program has become a major joke in the PAC-12 over recent years.

Before even coaching a game, Sanders has already injected Colorado with energy and passion maybe not seen for years.

The former NFL star and current CU coach said the following about the shift in attitude at Colorado after hauling in a solid recruiting class, according to On3.com:

Our attitudes. Everyone in this building has a commitment to excellence, everyone in this building is on a team, everyone is building the blocks and you stand on your mark. They’re ready to go. Everyone has a different pep in their step about them, every one. They see it. They see that you know, it can really happen. Hope has been reestablished. I truly believe, I think, it’s been there but sometimes you just need that light, that switch of hope. Hope is in the house, hope is in the air, hope is in a city, hope is in the community hope is within you all. And you want to write good stuff and you don’t want to write bad stuff. You want to write good stuff.

Deion Sanders has had an immediate impact.

People knew Deion Sanders would draw major attention to the Buffaloes. That was never in doubt. However, I’m not sure even the most optimistic people knew he’d bring in this much attention and positivity to the program.

It seems like there’s a new headline every single day, and so far, they’ve pretty much all been positive.

Colorado just inked its best recruiting class in at least a decade, and for the first time in a long time, it feels like the Buffaloes will be competitive.

Deion Sanders is responsible for the turnaround, and when he says “hope is in the house,” he’s not kidding.

Only a fool would underestimate Deion Sanders at this point.

Deion Sanders is making an immediate impact at Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

We still have several months to go before week one rolls around, and you can count on the hype around Sanders only continuing to grow. He definitely has something special cooking up in Boulder.