Deion Sanders Might Have His Foot Amputated

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders continues to deal with pain issues in his left foot.

The college football coach previously lost two toes due to health complications and a blood clotting issue. He’s been left with eight toes and what appears to be chronic pain.

Now, Sanders wants to possibly do a second procedure to deal with the issue of constant pain, but could lose his left foot in the process.

Deion Sanders struggles with constant pain after health issues with his left foot. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“He could lose the foot. It’s a risk,” vascular surgeon Dr. Donald Jacobs told the Colorado head coach when talking about further operations on the coach’s foot, according to Sports Illustrated.

Dr. Max Wohlauer also revealed Sanders’ circulation in his ankle is only 66% compared to the rest of his body.

The foot issue definitely isn’t a new issue for Deion Sanders. He struggled with it mightily while at Jackson State and was sidelined for an extended period of time.

The Colorado head coach has even shown off the aftermath that left him with a couple missing toes.

Now, it sounds like Sanders is sick and tired of dealing with constant pain, and wants something to be done about it.

However, there are serious risks to further operations, including potentially losing his entire left foot. That’s an incredibly serious risk that has to be weighed against whatever the positives might be.

Deion Sanders risks amputation with further foot operations. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Deion Sanders is able to get through this situation and get it resolved without losing a foot. He’s already been to hell and back with his health. You never want to see anyone struggle, but it looks like he has some very tough decisions ahead of him. We’re all pulling for him to get through it.