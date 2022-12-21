Deion Sanders Shows Off Amputated Toes

Deion Sanders isn’t afraid to show off his missing toes.

The Colorado coach suffered serious complications after foot surgery while at Jackson State, and he ultimately had to have two toes amputated.

Well, the man leading the Buffaloes isn’t shy about the situation and showed off the three toes remaining on his left foot during an interview with Shannon Sharpe.

.@DeionSanders reveals his amputated toes for the first time ever on camera:



“First it was the leg, then life and the 2 toes…I thank God it got to 2 toes. Take them, I’m good!” pic.twitter.com/wgkBxnk4fE — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) December 20, 2022

While most people generally don’t like bringing up medical issues, Deion Sanders has never been shy about what happened to him.

In fact, he’s been pretty open about the fact serious complications forced him into a medical disaster. Ultimately, it cost him two toes.

As he told Shannon Sharpe, it could have gone much worse.

Deion Sanders is missing two toes. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ClubShayShay/status/1605320579329888256)

It’s wild that Sanders said he used to be on 30 pain pills a day, and is now down to just seven. He also needs regular massages on the area to keep the blood flowing “two or three times a day.”

The former NFL star claimed this is his “new normal,” but he doesn’t seem shook up about it. All things considered, he seems to be handling it very well.

Credit to Deion Sanders for pretty much being an open book when it comes to his life. He’s never afraid to get into the nitty gritty. He lost a couple toes, but he doesn’t run or hide from that fact. It is what it is, and he’s embracing his new reality. That’s a very positive attitude, and that’s why people love the new Colorado coach.