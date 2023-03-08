Deion Sanders Doesn’t Regret Telling Players To Hit The Bricks: ‘Who Respects 1-11?’

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders famously told several of his now-former Colorado football players that he was “bringing his own luggage” from Jackson State, so the holdovers should probably hit the transfer portal.

Some found it funny. Others thought it was disrespectful. Prime, meanwhile, claims he was simply speaking the truth to a bunch of players who just went 1-11.

“How’s that disrespectful?” Sanders asked The Pivot podcast earlier this week. “How did I get here? You know how? They were 1-11. Who respects 1-11? Nobody. I wasn’t being disrespectful. I was being honest. There’s a difference.

“There’s disrespect and there’s honest. You can call it what you want, but I’m never belittling, downing, ridiculing, making someone feel lesser than they are. But I tell the truth. That’s what I do.”

Deion Sanders says he wasn’t disrespecting Colorado players

Sanders has been a truth-telling content machine ever since arriving at Colorado, and he appears to just be getting started.

The comment in question happened back in December, when Prime held his first team meeting and gave us one of the greatest one-liners in sports history.

Deion made it clear to the Colorado players that he’s bringing his own luggage with him “and it’s Louis” so they better take a look at the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/Ffr6DHQzB6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 5, 2022

“We got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my luggage with me, and it’s Louis,” is maybe the most vicious meet-n-greet I’ve ever heard.

Incredible.

“I’m coming, and when I get here, it’s gonna be changed,” he added of the crappy culture. “I want ya’ll to get ready to go ahead and jump in that portal … the more you jump in, the more room you make.”

See ya! 1-11 ain’t gonna cut it, fellas. No disrespect, of course. Just being honest!

Deion Sanders meant no disrespect!

Where do we stand on Prime’s defense here? I think I’m Team Deion on this one. What the hell do you expect him to say to a bunch of players who just went 1-11? He’s right, too. Why is he there in the first place?!

Because the team STUNK and the program has STUNK for decades.

Hit the portal, fellas. I’ve got my QB1, a couple mammoth linemen and some nasty corners coming with me from Jackson State. Your services are no longer needed.