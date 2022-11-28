Deion Sanders Confirms He’s Been Offered PAC-12 Coaching Job

Deion Sanders has confirmed Colorado wants him to be the next coach of the Buffaloes.

There have been reports circulating since last week that Colorado had made an offer to the Jackson State head coach to leave and take over in Boulder.

Sanders confirmed the report Monday to Kyle Mosley, and stated, “The report is true.”

Deion Sanders on the Colorado Head Coach offer: "The report is true." @hbculegends #deion #CoachPrime — Kyle T. Mosley (@ktmoze) November 28, 2022

Will Deion Sanders take the Colorado job?

When word broke that Colorado was taking a run at Sanders, it quickly set the college football world on fire.

It was the first reported P5 offer for the head coach of the Tigers. There has been a lot of speculation about programs that might be interested in Sanders, but Colorado was the first one to actually extend him an offer.

Will Colorado hire Deion Sanders? (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

However, it doesn’t seem like it could be the best landing spot for Sanders. Just earlier today I floated Cincy as a possible destination for the NFL legend.

Colorado has turned into one of the worst jobs in the P5. It could take years to turn around. Cincinnati is already a winning program and headed to the Big 12 this summer.

Add in the fact it’s in a rich recruiting state, and it’s hard to imagine Colorado is a better option from a winning perspective. Now, is Colorado a great school? Yes. There’s no question about that, but from a football perspective, it’s hardly an easy place to win at.

It can happen, but there are definitely better options that could open up if Sanders is willing to wait.

Of course, this is college football we’re talking about. Anything is possible, and Sanders does like to make a splash. The possibility of resurrecting a P5 team and possibly bringing them to glory could certainly be enticing. It just seems like a bit of a long shot at the moment.