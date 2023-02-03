Deion Sanders’ Claim About Colorado Weather Is A Straight Up Lie

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders might be playing fast and loose with the truth when it comes to recruiting kids from Florida and the weather.

Sanders and the Buffaloes just locked up a solid recruiting class in his first cycle as the team’s head coach and that included seven players from Florida.

Most notably, Colorado was able to secure the future services of five star DB and Florida-native Cormani McClain.

How did Deion Sanders get so many recruits from Florida? There are probably a lot of reasons, but he claimed that once people figure out Colorado isn’t actually cold, the weather isn’t a big deal anymore.

Deion Sanders stretches the truth about the weather in Colorado.

“I love my Florida boys. I know what they’re gonna give me. I know who they are. I know how to raise (them), and we have tremendous relationships bringing those kids from Florida. Once they realize it ain’t that cold, it’s gonna be all good from our Florida boys,” Sanders said after locking up a solid recruiting class and reaching into Florida, according to 247Sports.

Yes, Deion Sanders actually claimed “it ain’t that cold” in Colorado.

Deion Sanders claims it’s not that cold in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Let’s break down the weather in Colorado.

I hate to say Sanders is straight up being dishonest, but the facts don’t back him up at all. The average temperature in Boulder in December is 32 degrees with an average low of 23 degrees, according to WeatherSpark.com.

The average temp in January and February doesn’t get above 34 degrees. It’s not until March that the average temp breaks into the 40s.

The average lows from December through February hover right around 23 degrees. In what world is that not cold?

Is Colorado a cold state? Deion Sanders says he tells recruits it ain’t that cold. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Now, is it cold like Montana or Wisconsin is? No, but there’s no way with a straight face you can look a recruit in the eyes and say Montana “ain’t that cold.” The state is literally at freezing or below freezing for multiple months on average.

There’s a reason college football teams in the north and cold regions schedule campus visits in September and early October and not November or later with southern recruits. Coaches don’t want kids walking into a polar vortex when they’re used to soaking up the sun.

Deion Sanders continues to be a content machine, and telling recruits Colorado isn’t cold as if that’s not something that can quickly be searched on Google is hilarious. You can’t even be mad. You simply have to respect the hustle.