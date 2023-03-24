Colorado Legend Supports Deion Sanders Telling Players To Transfer: ‘He Spoke The Truth’

Videos by OutKick

Former Colorado star Darian Hagan has zero issue with Deion Sanders telling players to hit the transfer portal.

Sanders went viral when he bluntly informed players on Colorado’s roster to leave because he was bringing his own guys, and they clearly weren’t coming to ride the bench.

Due to the fact we live in very stupid times, not everyone loved Sanders’ message.

Deion made it clear to the Colorado players that he’s bringing his own luggage with him “and it’s Louis” so they better take a look at the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/Ffr6DHQzB6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 5, 2022

Hagan definitely isn’t a person who had an issue with it. Not at all. In fact, the former star Colorado QB and current staffer thought Sanders was simply telling the truth.

“A little bit I thought, ‘Dang, that could be construed as rude, disrespectful,’ but at the same time, he wouldn’t be here if we didn’t need him. The truth is the truth, and he spoke the truth. The guys that got in the portal, they didn’t deserve to be here, because if you let words convince you to move on and not fight for what you believe in and what you signed up for, you shouldn’t be here,” Hagan explained in an ESPN profile looking at Deion Sanders early time at Colorado.

Deion Sanders keeps it real.

One thing you’ll never be able to say about Deion Sanders is that he’s afraid to speak his mind. That’s one thing he’s definitely not afraid to do.

Ever since Sanders took the job in Boulder, he’s been setting the tone, building a culture and making his expectations crystal clear.

Deion Sanders is a content machine at Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

In fact, his expectations are so clear that wearing any socks that aren’t black gets you thrown out of the weight room. He’s not playing games.

Deion Sanders came to Colorado to turn around a failing football program, and that’s exactly what he’s doing.

Hagan played football at Colorado back when the Buffaloes weren’t a complete joke. He was a dominant dual-threat QB, and knows what it takes to win. That’s how he knows Deion Sanders isn’t playing games.

If you’re can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen. That’s what Sanders was saying, and he was 100% correct to do so.