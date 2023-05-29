Colorado’s Spring Game Earned Big Cash Thanks To Deion Sanders

Videos by OutKick

Hiring Deion Sanders is already resulting in increased money for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders has been tasked with turning around the Buffaloes after a horrific 1-11 2022 campaign. The program has significantly dropped off over the past few decades, and it’s on the former NFL star to fix.

So far, he’s done an incredible job. Colorado is in the news every day, people are betting on them to win the national title and the spring game was sold out.

The numbers are in, and the program got a nice little chunk of cash after nearly 50,000 fans poured in to get an early look at Sanders and the team. AD Rick George revealed to BuffZone.com the program cleared about $200,000 after expenses.

“Just the merchandise sales was the largest we’ve had of any home game this past year, so that in itself was good. Obviously when you have 47,000 people there, there’s revenue that’s generated from that, and concessions. It was positive revenue for us and it was really good exposure for us to be on national TV. It was a good day for Colorado athletics,” George explained to the publication.

Not too bad at all for a program that won just one game last year and couldn’t do anything to be relevant.

Deion Sanders might have a tall task ahead of him, but so far, he’s done an incredible job of meeting it head on.

He took some serious heat for his handling of the roster. Kids were shown the exit as if Sanders was running an NFL franchise.

A lot of young men learned a rough lesson in the realities of major college sports. While week one is still months away, it’s clear interest in the program is through the roof.

People can’t get enough of Deion Sanders and everything he’s doing to turn the program around. The team’s spring game used to not even be noticed.

This year, it was sold out and made a couple hundred grand for the program. Deion is making his weight felt and is using his influence to generate serious attention.

Now, it all comes down to whether or not it can translate to wins on the field. Week one against TCU is going to be a ton of fun.