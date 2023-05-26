Colorado Sets Impressive Record As Hype Builds For Deion Sanders

Videos by OutKick

Momentum continues to build for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Hype has been off the charts ever since Colorado announced Sanders as the new head coach of the program. In fact, the hype is so real that despite going 1-11 last season, bets are pouring in on Colorado to win the national title.

While that’s a bit insane, there’s no question people are fired up to see what happens this season. The excitement is so real that the Buffaloes set a single-day ticket sales record Wednesday after selling 11,273 single-game tickets.

Colorado previously sold out of its season tickets. There’s no doubt the hype for Deion Sanders is real.

Colorado fans can’t wait to see what Deion Sanders does.

Deion Sanders hasn’t even coached a game yet, but there’s no question he has Boulder rocking with excitement.

Most sportsbooks have Colorado’s win over/under set at 3.5. The expectation among experts is it’s going to be a long and rough year for Sanders in his first season as a major college football coach.

Just don’t tell that to fans of the Buffaloes. Sanders has been turning the culture around since his first day with the program.

Deion Sanders has momentum rolling with the Colorado Buffaloes and fans of the program. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

He’s managed to keep CU in the news around the clock. That’s what happens when just about everything is filmed.

Now, the school has set a single-day ticket sales record after already selling out of its season ticket allotment. There’s no question people in Colorado are fired up and excited for a new era of football in Boulder.

They’ve been through some very rough years. There hasn’t been much winning going on, and Deion Sanders was hired to fix that.

Colorado sets single-day ticket sales record. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Win or lose, it’s obvious the stands will be packed. Colorado opens the season against TCU, and it’s going to be epic to see how everything unfolds.