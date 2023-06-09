Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders doesn’t have one second of time to care about Pat Narduzzi’s complaints.

The Pittsburgh Panthers football coach fired some unprovoked shots at the Colorado leader’s use of the transfer portal.

Deion Sanders tore Colorado down to the studs and brought in a bunch of new players amid a massive rebuild. The Buffaloes went 1-11 in 2022, and Sanders needed to take drastic measures. That hasn’t sat well with the Pitt coach.

Narduzzi previously told Brandon Marcello, “That’s not the way it’s meant to be. That’s not what the (transfer portal) rule intended to be. It was not to overhaul your roster. We’ll see how it works out but that, to me, looks bad on college football coaches across the country. The reflection is on one guy right now but when you look at it overall — those kids that have moms and dads and brothers and sisters and goals in life — I don’t know how many of those 70 that left really wanted to leave or they were kicked in the butt to get out.”

Deion Sanders fires back.

Well, Deion Sanders is very aware of Pat Narduzzi’s criticism, and fired back with one simple message of his own:

He has no idea who the hell Pat Narduzzi is and wouldn’t recognize him in the same room.

Deion Sanders has heavily used the transfer portal to build up Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“What was his situation when he came to Pitt? He had a different situation than me. He is not mad at me, he is mad at the situation in football now that allowed his best player to leave a year ago. He’s not mad at me, he’s using me to shoot bullets at another coach who he has an issue with. I don’t know who he is. If he walked in here right now, I wouldn’t know him,” Sanders told 247Sports when responding to Narduzzi’s criticism.

Deion Sanders fires back at Pat Narduzzi. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Sanders fires a brutal shot at Narduzzi.

In the world of insults, there are few worse than being told you’re not even recognizable. It’s about as brutal as it gets.

Pat Narduzzi is a millionaire who coaches an ACC football program. He’s a legit coach who has won a lot of games.

Yet, Deion Sanders successfully managed to minimize that with just a few sentences. Were his comments a bit too bold given he has yet to coach as single game at Colorado? Perhaps, but Deion Sanders has never apologized for being himself. He is who is, and he doesn’t care if you don’t like it.

The Colorado coach is incredibly blunt, in your face, bold and carries himself with a ton of energy. Welcome to the Primetime experience.

Deion Sanders trades shots with Pat Narduzzi. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Now, all eyes turn back to Narduzzi to see if he’ll fire back. If he’s smart, he’ll put this behind him and just move on. He can’t win a war of words with a man who thrives in the chaos and on social media. Won’t ever happen!