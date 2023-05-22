Pittsburgh’s Pat Narduzzi Blasts Deion Sanders’ Transfer Portal Tactics That ‘Look Bad On College Football Coaches’

Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi has never been one to hold back his feelings, and he’s not about to start now. In regards to what Deion Sanders is doing at Colorado with the transfer portal, Narduzzi made it clear he’s not a fan of the moves.

We have seen Deion Sanders use the transfer portal to completely overhaul his roster, using it as a tool to bring in new players that fit his system. Plenty of coaches aren’t fans of Deion’s gone about the roster turnover, but not many have spoken publicly about it.

In the case of Pat Narduzzi, he wasn’t shy about how he feels Sanders has brought a bad look on college coaches around the sport.

“That’s not the way it’s meant to be,” Pat Narduzzi told Brandon Marcello at ACC meetings. “That’s not what the (transfer portal) rule intended to be. It was not to overhaul your roster. We’ll see how it works out but that, to me, looks bad on college football coaches across the country. The reflection is on one guy right now but when you look at it overall — those kids that have moms and dads and brothers and sisters and goals in life — I don’t know how many of those 70 that left really wanted to leave or they were kicked in the butt to get out.”

While Narduzzi might not be a fan or agree with Deion, this isn’t going to stop the Colorado coach from doing what he thinks is best for his new program. Since taking over the program, there have been 51 players that have entered the transfer portal from Colorado. In the meantime, Sanders has added 47 players. And that number will likely continue to grow.

Pat Narduzzi Handled It Differently Than Deion Sanders

In terms of what Narduzzi did with his Pittsburgh team when he took over in 2015, getting rid of players was not how he played the game.

“I think he’ll be shocked that he probably had some pretty good football players in that room,” Narduzzi noted. “When I got to Pitt back in 2015, I didn’t kick anybody off. Zero. Those are your guys. When you become a head coach you inherit that team and you coach that team. If someone wants to leave, that’s great. You don’t kick them out. I disagree with that whole process. That’s not why I got in the game.”

I think it’s safe to assume that Deion Sanders and Pat Narduzzi will not be exchanging Christmas cards this year. As for what Sanders is doing at Colorado, only time will tell if his plan works out.

