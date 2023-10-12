Deion Sanders Rips Pac-12 Late Kickoff Times: ‘It’s The Dumbest Thing Ever’, While Sitting Next To The Aflac Duck

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders is not a fan of these late kickoffs, which he made perfectly clear on his coach’s show on Wednesday. The Colorado coach went on a tangent about the choice made by ESPN to broadcast the game so late, also going at the Pac-12 in saying ‘Thank God’ they are on the way out.

Even though Deion Sanders isn’t a fan of the late kickoff, ESPN clearly doesn’t feel the same way, with the 10pm ET start time. The network cashed in on Colorado’s previous late kickoff against Colorado State, averaging 9.3 million viewers for a game that didn’t end until after 2am ET on the East Coast.

But, the numbers don’t matter for a coach who has to find ways to keep his team in-tune, especially sitting around the hotel until it’s time to ride over to the stadium.

“Who makes these eight o’clock games? It’s the dumbest thing ever,” Deion Sanders noted. “The stupidest thing ever invented in life, who wants to stay up till eight o’clock for a dang game? What about the East Coast? Do they even care about ratings or anybody watching?

“What are we supposed to do with the kids all day until eight o’clock? So, what are we supposed to do in the hotel?

When show host Mark Johnson brought up an idea of watching football until it was time to leave, Sanders jokingly asked who else was playing on Friday.

Deion Sanders Happy To Be Leaving The Pac-12

Besides the fact that Colorado has already played three games this season that have kickoff off at 10am Boulder time, the upcoming 10pm ET start time had Sanders frustrated.

He does have a point in all of the scheduling talk within the Pac-12 conference, where it’s hard to find middle-ground with the networks involved.

“Thank god we’re not gonna be in this conference (Pac-12),” Sanders noted about Colorado’s future with the Big 12.

Deion Sanders chats with Mark Johnson during his Colorado coach’s show on Wednesday, sitting next to the Aflac duck. Courtesy of Colorado Athletics

Even though Sanders was venting about kickoff times doesn’t mean he wasn’t having a good time on Wednesday. Sitting next to the Aflac duck, Coach Prime was cracking jokes and looking ahead to the matchup with Stanford, so at least he got his moment to have a little fun.

But in terms of the Pac-12 and kickoff times, Deion Sanders won’t have to worry about that next year in the Big 12, with a more friendly time-zone to deal with.