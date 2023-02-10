Deion Sanders Makes Bold Claim About Colorado Winning A National Title

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders expects Colorado to win a national title relatively quickly.

Sanders has been in the news nonstop ever since the Buffaloes brought him to Boulder, and the content hasn’t disappointed.

It’s been a ton of fun watching Sanders build a culture at Colorado. Now, he’s down at the Super Bowl in Arizona, and he made it clear he doesn’t think it will take long for CU to lock up a national title.

“A few years,” Sanders responded when asked on radio row at the Super Bowl how long it will take for the Buffaloes to win a national title, according to Yahoo Sports.

Deion Sanders says Colorado will win a national title in a “few years.” (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Deion Sanders has very high expectations.

Sanders is a very confident. That’s what makes him such an entertaining and fun guy. Colorado won just one game last season.

Just a single game. The team went 1-11. It was a brutally tough season. Sanders has to rebuild the roster, inject the program with life and start to lay the foundation to make CU a winning program.

Deion Sanders is building a culture at Colorado. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

It’s an incredibly tall task he faces. Rebuilds in college football are notoriously difficult. College football is a world of haves and have nots. If you don’t have the resources to compete, best of luck, and Colorado is definitely not in the haves. Yet, he’s not deterred.

In fact, he’s as confident as ever that Colorado will be rolling sooner than later. He locked up a very solid recruiting class, brought over several top players from Jackson State and his son Shedeur is locked in as Colorado’s starting QB.

It’s going to be incredible to watch how this all unfolds. Win or lose, fans are in for an entertaining time.