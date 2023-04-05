Deion Sanders Pushes The Importance Of Hard Work: ‘You Will Not Make It In Life’

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders wants Colorado players to know hard work is the tool that gets you where you want to go in life.

Sanders has been on a tear since taking over the Buffaloes, and he’s offered fans an incredible inside look at how he runs the program in Boulder.

Before even coaching a game, Sanders has made it crystal clear what his expectations are for his team. Now, he’s made it clear you don’t have a shot in life of succeeding if you don’t work hard.

Deion Sanders is off to a hot start at Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“If you don’t want to work, you will not make it in life. Some of you have kids, and you don’t want to work. Some of you understand work and a work ethic. Some of you we have to push it to encourage work, but some of you will not make it because you don’t enjoy work,” Sanders passionately explained.

“The only way we’re going to get to where we want to go is work, and the only way you going to be who you want to be is work. Do the only thing you want to do is work, and live the life you want to live is work. Let’s work today,” Sanders further explained to his Colorado players.

Deion Sanders continues to share great advice.

It’s probably fair to say Nick Saban sits on the throne in college football when it comes to sharing wise advice.

It’s always worth paying attention whenever Saban talks. He’s a nonstop source of knowledge and wisdom.

However, I’d also argue at this point Deion Sanders is hot on his tail when it comes to sharing wise words and comments. We’ve seen plenty of examples of the Colorado head coach setting the tone.

Whether it’s spring break expectations, urging players to be safe, explaining how to treat a woman or just talking football, Sanders always keeps it real.

Deion cuts straight to the point.

There’s no fluff. He doesn’t engage in word salads. Deion Sanders tells his players what he wants them to know and keeps it moving.

Now, he’s pushed a message about the importance of hard work and it’s incredibly refreshing. Lots of people handle young people these days with kids gloves. It’s all about not hurting feelings and safe spaces. That doesn’t work in the real world or sports. Every successful person knows it.

Deion Sanders continues to build a culture at Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders plans on winning a lot of games at Colorado. He has his work cut out for him after the program went 1-11 last season before his arrival. Judging from how he’s running his team, Deion is doing an exceptional job of building a culture.