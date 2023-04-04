Deion Sanders Shares Important Message With Colorado About Being Under The Spotlight

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders wants everyone within the Colorado program to understand the college football world is watching.

Sanders was hired to inject adrenaline into the soul of the dying PAC-12 program. So far, he’s done an incredible job.

Colorado sold out its spring game, it will be broadcast on ESPN and fans have energy not seen in Boulder for a very long time. The tide has definitely shifted.

Deion Sander has injected a ton of energy into Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders wants people to understand they’re under a microscope.

Now, with tons of attention on the program, Deion Sanders is making sure people understand all eyes are on them and they need to be aware the world will see what they do.

Because of that, people need to keep grinding and not get embarrassed by the fact the Buffaloes are receiving so much attention.

Deion Sanders is very aware Colorado is under a spotlight. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“The light is on us. Women as well as men in this room. One thing about the light, the light will illuminate you or expose you. See, all you all clapping and hollering and retweeting and putting that out that we sold out our spring game, don’t get embarrassed at the way you do your job! That’s everyone in here. Not just staff because I truly believe in everyone in this room or you wouldn’t be in here – for one reason or another,”

Sanders continues to keep it real.

Deion Sanders has never been one to filter his thoughts. In fact, he’s known for doing the exact opposite. He’s an open book.

That’s why the Colorado coach is so incredibly popular. In a world of fake and inauthentic people, Deion Sanders shoots people straight.

Fans and players never have to wonder where the Buffaloes coach stands. He makes it clear every single time the cameras are on.

Deion Sanders is turning Colorado around. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

And that’s his point here. Everything Colorado does under his leadership ends up online. That’s not a bad thing. In fact, it’s why so much positive attention is on the program. The more attention a program has, the more draw it will begin to have.

There were headlines all over the internet about Deion Sanders’ preaching safety when being away from the team. That’s great. Coaches and staffers just need to accept this is the new norm and just keep grinding.

Deion Sanders‘ impact is certainly already being felt, and that will continue through the entire offseason. It’s going to be a ton of fun for Colorado fans once week one finally rolls around. There’s no doubt about that at all.