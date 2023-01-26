Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders has been the head football coach at the University of Colorado Boulder for less than two months but he is already making a massive impact on the program. Not only are headlines following Coach Prime wherever he goes, the talent pool has increased by a significant margin.

While the Buffaloes have some history of success, and won a national championship in 1990, they have not replicated the winning ways in recent years. Colorado has won eight or more games in a season just four times since the turn of the millennium and went 1-11 last season.

It was such big deal not to lose the one game that students stormed the field.

While struggling on the gridiron, the previous coaches in Boulder did not find much success on the recruiting trail either. Only one of Colorado’s last 10 recruiting classes finished in the top 35.

2022 — No. 58

2021 — No. 65

2020 — No. 36

2019 — No. 48

2019 — No. 53

2017 — No. 34

2016 — No. 69

2015 — No. 69

2014 — No. 74

2013 — No. 69

2012 — No. 39

Under Deion Sanders’ guidance, the recruiting outlook is already starting to change. Credit also has to be given to his staff, which includes multiple former head coaches and quite a few big names within the college football world.

Deion Sanders’ immediate impact on Colorado is clear.

The staff has gone all-out in recruiting both the high school level and transfer portal.

Most recently, Coach Prime and the Buffaloes managed to flip five-star cornerback Cormani McClain after playing some mind games.

It was the second year in a row that Sanders flipped the top-ranked defensive back in the country after doing so with Travis Hunter Jr. at Jackson State— who is now a Buffalo.

As a result of the staff’s efforts, Colorado currently holds the No. 29-ranked recruiting class for this current cycle. It has the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the Pac-12 Conference.

In addition, the Buffaloes have signed nine three-star transfers, three four-star transfers, and Hunter Jr., a five-star transfer. Even though they had less than eight weeks (ish), they are making quite the splash.

Imagine what Deion Sanders and his staff can do with a full recruiting cycle!

The future is already beginning to unfold.

There is a lot of time left to recruit the Class of 2024 and beyond. That process only got underway earlier this month and will continue this weekend.

Deion Sanders and Colorado are set to host an extremely deep, very talented group of recruits for its ‘Junior Day.’

Ryan Wingo — Five-star, No. 3 WR in 2024

Nasir Wyatt — Five-star, No. 4 EDGE in 2025

Jordan Davison — Four-star, No. 1 RB in 2025

Brandon Baker — Four-star, No. 1 OT in 2024

Jett White — Four-star, No. 4 CB in 2025

Jadyn Hudson — Four-star, No. 3 S in 2024

Phillip Bell — Four-star, No. 6 WR in 2025

Kyngstonn Viliamu — Four-star, No. 7 LB in 2024

Lamson Waller — Four-star, No. 9 ATH in 2025

Xavier Jordan — Four-star, No. 11 WR in 2024

Kylan Fox — Four-star, No. 10 ATH in 2024

Danny Okoye — Four-star, No. 14 EDGE in 2024

Nate Frazier — Four-star, No. 25 ATH in 2024

Isaiah Rubin — Four-star, No. 17 CB in 2024

Ju’Jun Johnson — Four-star, No. 27 ATH in 2024

Miles Lockhart — Four-star, No. 12 ATH in 2024

D’Antre Robinson — Four-star, No. 20 DL in 2024

Jason Robinson — Four-star, No. 33 WR in 2024 (USC commit)

Boo Carter — Four-star, No. 32 ATH in 2024

A.J. Burton — Three-star, No. 51 OT in 2024

Daniel Kaelin — Three-star, No. 42 QB in 2024

Gage Ginther — Three-star, No. 38 IOL in 2024

That is not even the full list, which also includes a few 2026 recruits.

Just 365 days ago… rather, even just 90 days ago, a Junior Day list of this caliber would have been unimaginable for Colorado. A program that was irrelevant for so long is already back.

The Coach Prime effect is very, very real!