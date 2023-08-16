Videos by OutKick

Colorado football won just one game in 2022 and it was such a big deal that the students stormed the field. And the win wasn’t even really earned. Cal-Berkeley choked it away.

That will not fly under the new regime.

Deion Sanders took over in December and completely overhauled everything in and around the program. He flipped the roster because some guys “didn’t love football,” hired one of the most impressive staffs in the country — including a G5 head coach as offensive coordinator — and changed the way things operate.

Coach Prime’s culture is focused on two things: winning and family. He wants the Buffaloes to be a cohesive unit that operates as one. Even if that means that they have to come to blows.

Terrell Owens is in Boulder this week to make good on a promise to Sanders and Travis Hunter Jr. and got to witness one of the most physical practices of the year thus far on Tuesday. A fight broke out late in the afternoon.

Running back Anthony Hankerson took the ball up the middle in a goal-line scenario. Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones tried to bring him down and threw him to the turf after a touchdown had been scored.

6-foot-10 (!!), 310-pound offensive tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan didn’t like Milliner-Jones’ late hit and immediately got up in his face. That sparked both sides of the ball to go at it.

The dust eventually settled and Sanders took the opportunity to speak to his team and set the standard.

I seen two of y’all walking off over there and you got a teammate fighting! Where they do that at?! Where they do that at?! If one fight, we all fight— you understand that? I don’t want to see y’all walking off when somebody’s fighting! NEVER AGAIN! — Deion Sanders

Enough said. Here is how it all went down: