Deion Sanders’ First Top-Ranked 2023 Commit At Colorado Reveals Coach Prime’s Recruiting Pitch

Deion Sanders landed his first top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023 at Colorado on Saturday afternoon, though it is not as big of a splash as it may seem. Coach Prime had a long-established relationship with the recruit.

Dylan Edwards, a four-star running back from Derby, Kansas, committed to the Buffaloes two days after being offered by the new staff. He had previously committed to Notre Dame in August, but decommitted from the Irish on December 8. Even further back, Edwards had committed to Kansas State in June before changing his mind when he got an offer from Marcus Freeman.

The 5-foot-8, 155-pound ball-carrier is the No. 2-ranked player in Kansas, and a top-10 player at his position nationally. He is a speedster, who adds an immediate boost to any offense. In this case, Edwards provides a spark to Colorado and offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, who left his job as head coach at Kent State to take the new role in Boulder.

Coach Prime knows what he is getting.

Sanders landing a four-star running back in his first week with his new program is certainly of note, especially flipping him from Notre Dame. However, Edwards was always on Coach Prime’s radar and vice versa.

Before moving to Kansas, Edwards played for Sanders from five years old up until the second or third grade. His father coached alongside the Pro Football Hall of Famer while his son was growing up.

They have always kept in touch and Coach Prime was pushing for Edwards to join him at Jackson State. Once the move was made to Colorado, it was what the latter called a “no-brainer.”

It was not a quick, week-long pursuit that led to a massive flip. That might be (and probably is) coming soon, but in this instance, there was a deep-rooted relationship between coach and player.

It doesn’t make it any less significant. Assuming nothing changes again, Edwards will be the first four-star prospect to sign with Colorado in three years and the 12th-highest-ranked player to sign with the Buffs in the modern era of recruiting. It’s a big deal.

What did Deion Sanders say to Dylan Edwards?

As for how Sanders got Edwards in the boat, it was a pretty straight-forward pitch. Coach Prime has been very bold and blunt since his arrival to the Pac-12 and his conversation with his soon-to-be new running back was no different.

“Deion just called and said, ‘We need some dogs, some dogs here, and I want you to be the first to come in the ’23 class.’ He said, ‘I want you to start this thing off. (We) can be great.’ I already know he’s gonna put the ball in my hands. And so that’s what he said, ‘I’ll put the ball in your hands for you to be great and I want you to do it with me.’ If you know, he’s Deion Sanders. That’s what you have to do.” — Dylan Edwards on Deion Sanders’ recruiting pitch, via The Athletic

Colorado’s first blue-chip recruit of the Coach Prime era will not be its last. While the extent of the ripples is yet to be seen, the Buffaloes will likely send some shockwaves across the college football landscape in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Edwards is the first of many top-ranked recruits that will likely follow Sanders to Boulder. He is ready to get to work and has been promised the ball. Now it’s time to deliver.