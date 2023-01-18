Deion Sanders Shares Powerful Diversity Message: ‘Have Something For Everybody’

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders shared an awesome message about diversity Americans need to see.

During a meeting with support staffers, a woman talked about her role as someone who helps oversee diversity and inclusion with the new leader of the Buffaloes. Sanders appeared slightly confused by her role at first, but then shared some powerful thoughts.

“Create an atmosphere where black people feel good. Just say that. Cool. I can help you with that. I can really help you with that because I don’t know if you know, but I’m black. One hundred percent, but you know, understand that we should create an atmosphere where everyone feels good, not just black folks. Asian folks, hispanic folks, every folk feels good. Have something for everybody. We good with that,” Sanders told the staffers in the room.

Deion Sanders kept it real.

This video right here is a great example of why people love Deion Sanders. He could have easily launched into a woke rant, and the media would have gladly pinned a medal on his chest.

These days, going woke is a great way to get praise. Anyone who cuts against the grain is quickly cut down. Look at the situation with the Flyers right now. The mob is coming for the franchise because a player didn’t want to wear a gay pride sweater because of his religious views.

Instead of just going with the flow, Sanders took a moment to share a very important message. No single group is better than any other group.

Diversity isn’t just for one group. Believe it or not, everyone being happy, or at a minimum, having the same baseline understanding is key in this country.

That’s why sports are awesome. Football is a meritocracy. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white. All that matters is whether or not you can make plays. If you can, you will play. If you can’t, you won’t. It’s straight out of “Remember the Titans.” That’s football, ladies and gentlemen.

Deion Sanders talks about diversity, and says everyone deserves to feel good. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Right now, so many people in America want you to believe this is a terrible country. They want people going after each other’s throats and treating people by different standards.

That’s absurd and should be rejected at all times. This is the United States of America. We’re equal in the eyes of the law, and if you’re a good person, you should view people equal no matter what the law says.

Deion Sanders shares incredible message about diversity. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Props to Deion Sanders for sharing an awesome moment with his staffers. America could use a lot more of that spirit and energy.