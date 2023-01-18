Deion Sanders made it clear he won’t tolerate any funny business from his Colorado assistant coaches.

The former Jackson State coach has been tasked with turning around the Buffaloes after several disappointing seasons.

One of the most important keys to success is making sure players respect the staff members and that the coaches earn that respect.

Deion Sanders demands respect within the Colorado football program. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders views respect as a premium priority for the Colorado Buffaloes.

“Relationship warrants respect … Once they respect you, you’re going to receive a response. Now, it might be the response you desire, the response you want, the response you from these kids, end up having these results … We need relationships. We have to build trust. These guys have to trust you,” Sanders told his assistant coaches.

He also made it clear to his coaches, especially the weight room coaches, that his guys are meant to coach and not be friends with the players. He will not tolerate fraternizing, drinking or any conduct of that nature.

“Coaches, you can’t club with your kids, can’t hang with your kids, can’t get drunk and drink with your kids. Can’t do that. You’re going to lose respect,” Sanders further explained. If the players see coaches drunk, it clips their ability to “check” them because the athlete now has a negative view of his leader, in Sanders’ mind.

Sanders has his work cut out for him.

Colorado has been down bad for a long time, and Deion Sanders and company have a long road ahead of them to turn things around.

Clearly, he understands that, and is already making moves to make sure the Buffaloes are ready to roll once week one arrives this upcoming season.

Deion Sanders talks expectations with Colorado assistants. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Notice how he’s not yelling, screaming or behaving like he’s getting ready to deploy to WWII (looking at you Tim Brewster). Deion Sanders simply laid out his expectations and made sure there was nothing cloudy about it.

Turns out, you don’t need to shout and scream in order to get your point across.

Whether he fails or succeeds, Deion Sanders is definitely making his time at Colorado interesting.