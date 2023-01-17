Colorado assistant Tim Brewster needs to take a chill pill.

The Buffaloes have been injected with a serious amount of energy ever since hiring Deion Sanders. But, the team’s tight end coach might be taking the situation a bit too seriously.

Brewster, who compiled a 15-30 head coaching record at Minnesota, started yelling at guys like he was gearing up to lead Army Rangers on a hit for an HVT during the GWOT.

“When I say stand tall, okay, I want you bouncing out of your seat and standing tall. When I say stand tall, get your ass up! Stand tall! Sit your ass back down! Stand tall,” Brewster shouted at a room full of young men who will be studying math later in the day and not invading Normandy.

He then had the players repeat “We coming!” after him as he talked about bringing “60 minutes of hell coming with it” wherever Colorado travels to play.

Colorado coach Tim Brewster should switch to decaf.

Who else almost spit out their drink when Brewster shouted, “The time is now men! The time is now!” to his players? I know I’m not the only one.

Does this guy realize he’s a tight ends coach at a PAC-12 team that went 1-11 last year or does he think he’s leading the charge in Iraq circa March 2003?

This is like a bad parody of every basic training scene we’ve seen from popular war movies. These kids need to figure out their business 101 class in between practices, and Brewster is out here yelling at them like they’ll be in Vietnam by the end of the week.

Colorado assistant Tim Brewster behaves like a soldier during speech to the team. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/CUBarstool/status/1615125269190438912)

Football fans are all for a little toughness. It’s the nature of the beast, and young men definitely need leadership. However, I know guys who have killed a lot of people in life or death situations, and they definitely don’t behave in this fashion. They mock stuff like this when it goes viral online.

Yet, Brewster is out here auditioning to be a BUD/S instructor.

Colorado assistant Tim Brewster gives fired up speech. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/CUBarstool/status/1615125269190438912)

Look, maybe Colorado rips off a perfect 12-0 season, and all the critics look like idiots. It’s possible. Or, he’ll recognize he’s a football coach and not General Patton breaking the encirclement in the Battle of the Bulge. Either way, it should be very entertaining.