Deion Sanders Has A Stern Warning About Colorado’s Future: ‘Get Me Now, This Is The Worst We’re Gonna Be’

If you thought Deion Sanders was going to sulk in the postgame press conference following Colorado’s loss to Oregon, you haven’t been paying attention.

The Buffaloes head coach was feeling good about the future of his football program, even if they were just destroyed on national television. If you were looking at both teams on the field this afternoon and noticed a talent gap at some positions, Coach Prime doesn’t think that’s the case, at all.

“If we had a talent gap we wouldn’t be 3-1 right now,” Sanders said. “Nah, there’s not a talent gap. You just got your butt kicked, that’s just what happens sometimes. Just as a fighter, you got caught”

Whether or not you agree with Deion Sanders is a topic for another day, which there will be many. Now, if you think teams are playing Colorado to beat the actual Buffaloes, and have that on their résumé, this is where Sanders disagrees with you.

Following the loss to Oregon, Deion made it a point to say it’s not about his team, it’s about teams wanting to beat him, personally.

“I don’t think we have a target on our back,” Sanders said. “Teams are just trying to beat me, they’re not trying to beat our team. They keep forgetting I’m not playing anymore.”

“That’s what it really is,” Sanders noted.

Deion Sanders Warns Opposing Teams About The Future

Never the one to mince words, nor should he, Deion Sanders made it a point to say how excited he is about Colorado’s future. Starting the season 3-1, even with the deflating loss to Oregon, Coach Prime is warning opposing teams that they better get the Buffaloes now, because he loves what the future looks like.

“You better get me right now, this is the worst we’re gonna be,” Sanders said postgame. “You better get me right now…because I like what I see. I know I got on shades, but I can see the future, and it looks really good”

Head coach Deon Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks on the field before their game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

I give Sanders credit, he doesn’t change his attitude after a loss, or the way he promotes his program. He mentioned how this team needs seven to eight more players, but that would take care of itself over time.

Now, with another tough game coming up next week, there was no time for Colorado to sulk in the loss, with USC heading to Boulder. And, I imagine Deion Sanders will have a long list of where things better improve, if they plan on being within striking distance of USC, late in next week’s game.

“Get your butt up and let’s go. We ain’t got time for no pity party. Ain’t nobody walking around the locker room with napkins and tissues. Get your butt up, let’s get on that plane and let’s go”