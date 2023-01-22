Deion Sanders made it clear his players better steer clear of bringing alcohol or marijuana anywhere near the team.

Sanders is tasked with turning the Colorado football program around, and that means instilling discipline and order within the program.

That involves drawing a line in the sand when it comes to substances, even those that are legal.

Deion Sanders won’t tolerate players bringing drugs or booze near the team.

“We would have your bags packed up and put a bow on it,” Sanders said on a Barstool Sports show when talking about his lack of tolerance for weed near the team, and alcohol falls into the same category as a “dealbreaker.”

However, the coach recognizes players will do what they do on their personal time, but the moment it comes near the team, it’s a major problem.

“People are going to drink and do what they’re going to do, but if they come in complex, if they come in the locker room in our space with that, it’s going to be a problem,” the current Colorado coach further explained.

Deion Sanders won’t tolerate alcohol or drugs near his team. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

As for what he expects Colorado to do this year, Deion Sanders thinks the Buffaloes are going to surprise a lot of people.

“We gonna do some damage … We gonna do some damage because we’ve got everything we want right now. We’re getting ready to shake up the world,” the former NFL star proclaimed.

Sanders isn’t playing games with the Buffaloes.

Deion has his work cut out for him, and he’s clearly taking it very seriously. Since 2001, the program has just had two double digit win seasons and six seasons above .500.

The Buffaloes have been atrocious over the past couple decades, and Sanders is now the man responsible for bringing the PAC-12 program glory.

Deion Sanders is tasked with saving Colorado’s football program. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

That starts with building a culture. Whether it’s teaching young men how to treat women or that they can’t be boozing it up near the team, you have to make it clear there are rules.

When rules are violated, consequences follow. Deion Sanders has now made it clear that if you bring drugs or alcohol anywhere near his team, you’re gone.

Will Deion Sanders be a success at Colorado? (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders hasn’t even coached a game yet with the Buffaloes, and he’s already turned the program into a fascinating college football story. Something tells me Colorado will generate a ton of storylines in 2023.