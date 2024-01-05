Recruit Claims Deion Sanders Is Cockiest Coach He’s Ever Met, But There’s A Twist

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders’ swagger doesn’t slow down when he’s on the recruiting trail.

Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes finished 4-8, and while it was an improvement over the 1-11 season the program suffered in 2022, fans were still left feeling very disappointed.

Colorado started the season 3-0, and the country was captivated by Sanders’ vibe, attitude, persona and unbelievable energy. Unfortunately, the situation fell apart.

Sanders and the Buffs finished 1-8 in the team’s final nine games and turned into a punchline. The good news for fans is the awful play apparently hasn’t impacted Sanders’ energy and attitude when it comes to how he carries himself with recruits.

Deion Sanders went 4-8 in his first season at Colorado. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Recruit claims Deion Sanders is very cocky.

The Athletic published a piece with recruits breaking down different coaches, and while several trashed Nick Saban, one claimed Sanders’ cockiness is unrivaled…..but that might not be a bad thing.

“Probably (Colorado’s) Deion (Sanders). It’s all love though. He goes about it in his own unique way. It’s not arrogance — just cockiness,” the unnamed recruit told The Athletic.

So, while he’s cocky (anyone want to disagree with that assessment?), the recruit didn’t feel it was rooted in “arrogance.”

Unnamed recruit claims Deion Sanders is the cockiest coach he’s ever met. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Unlike the absurd criticism of Nick Saban that was definitely not positive at all, this comment about Sanders really seems like a bit of a compliment. He’s not arrogant. The Colorado coach just carries himself with some cockiness. How different are those two things? I’m honestly not sure, but the recruit didn’t feel it was a bad thing.

Let’s compare that to comments made about Nick Saban:

I’d say coach Saban. My mom wasn’t happy with him. We were at a table eating and he acknowledged me, but not my parents. My mom said, “If you’re acknowledging my son, you should acknowledge me.”

I didn’t like (Nick) Saban. It was just the vibe.

Fisher and Saban. Talking to Saban felt like talking to a robot. It didn’t feel real.

None of those comments have any redeeming qualities. With Sanders, it’s all about the vibe in the mind of the recruit.

Will Deion Sanders win more than four games in year two at Colorado? (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The question now is whether or not Deion Sanders can actually back it up on the field. Winning four games in year one was a massive disappointment – fair or not – and fans want much more in 2024. If he can get it done, then his attitude will only continue to be further embraced. He doesn’t win, and the situation will quickly change. Let me know your thoughts on Deion at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.