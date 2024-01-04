Recruits Trash Nick Saban, Hide Behind Internet Shield

Videos by OutKick

Some high school recruits apparently weren’t impressed by meeting Nick Saban.

The Alabama coach has seven national title rings, and will go down as the greatest coach in the history of the sport once he decides to finally hang up his whistle.

The man’s combination of passion, intelligence, coaching moxie and general life wisdom is unmatched. Saban also has an incredible record of putting players in the NFL.

All that should be more than enough to sell a player on suiting up for the legendary leader. However, not everyone is impressed.

Unnamed recruits criticize Nick Saban. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Recruits slam Nick Saban.

The Athletic published a fascinating piece focusing on how recruits feel about different coaches, and three different unnamed recruits who didn’t sign with Alabama had some very interesting comments on Saban.

The three players told The Athletic the following on their interactions with Saban when asked about the weirdest or most arrogant coach:

I’d say coach Saban. My mom wasn’t happy with him. We were at a table eating and he acknowledged me, but not my parents. My mom said, “If you’re acknowledging my son, you should acknowledge me.”

I didn’t like (Nick) Saban. It was just the vibe.

Fisher and Saban. Talking to Saban felt like talking to a robot. It didn’t feel real.

If you’re going to call a man with seven national title rings disrespectful to your mother, then you better put your name on it. That’s your mother, after all. You’re not going to put your name on someone *allegedly* disrespecting your mom? I take that worth a grain of salt.

Nick Saban has won seven national titles. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Hiding behind an internet shield is comically weak. As for his “vibe” or if Saban is robotic, are people supposed to care?

Last time I checked, this is America and all that matters is winning and losing. Alabama might have just lost in heartbreaking fashion to Michigan in the CFP, but that changes nothing.

Nick Saban’s record at Alabama 206-29 since being hired prior to the 2007 season. That’s an absolutely absurd amount of success.

If he wants to be robotic or have his own “vibe,” then so be it. The goal should be to win a national title and then get to the NFL. Nobody has a better history of accomplishing that than Nick Saban.

Unnamed recruits slam Alabama Nick Saban. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I’m not even an Alabama man, but I know greatness when I see it. Nick Saban is the greatest coach to ever touch a college football field, and he does things his own way. If that’s something players can’t handle, then go elsewhere. Don’t run and hide as an unnamed source to slam a man with seven rings. It’s a very bad look. Of course, I’m sure Nick Saban doesn’t care. He’s too busy winning. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.