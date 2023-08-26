Deion Sanders, 98-Year-Old Colorado Superfan Dance Their Hearts Out In Viral Moment

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders is embracing everything about Colorado ahead of his inaugural season, including 98-year-old superfan Peggy Coppom.

The two first met last winter after Prime took the job, with the NFL Hall of Famer surprising her at her house. She was of course the main event at Colorado’s spring game, and she took center stage once again during the Buffaloes kickoff luncheon this week.

Hell, she didn’t just take the stage — she OWNED it.

Deion Sanders and Ms. Peggy are Colorado royalty

That’s #MyCoach!

Deion Sanders has already changed the culture at Colorado and he hasn’t even coached an official game yet. You think the Buffs were hosting banger luncheons like that last year? Nope. No chance.

But there’s a new sheriff in town, and he’s all in on dancing with 98-year-old Ms. Peggy, who — by the way — can still get some. You see those moves? That’s 100 times better than anything I have in my dancing arsenal and she’s three times my age. Love it.

Look, I have no clue how Colorado’s gonna look this season under Deion Sanders. It’s a completely new team, new players, new coaches and new culture.

They open at TCU — the defending runner-ups — and it obviously could go south. Rome wasn’t built in a day and this program has STUNK over the past decade.

But it’s evident that Prime is all in and he’s got the folks in Boulder rocking and rolling ahead of the 2023 season.

Dance away, Ms. Peggy!