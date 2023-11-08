Deer Goes Shopping In A Lingerie Store In Michigan

Videos by OutKick

Customers and employees at a lingerie store in Michigan were sent running for cover when an unexpected guest stopped by over the weekend. Curvaceous Lingerie in Lansing had a deer enter the store for some shopping on Saturday.

Rather than politely entering through the front door like most of the other customers, the deer – a buck – sprinted across the street then launched itself through the store’s front window. Once inside it jumped some mannequins and slid across the floor into a display.

Deer crashes through window of Michigan lingerie store (Image Credit: FOX 59)

A mannequin and a display were knocked over during the unconventional entrance. The surveillance video caught the whole thing from the sprinting across the street to the leaping through the window. It also shows the buck entering the changing room area.

Not usually the next step taken by a customer after entering a store, but neither is busting through a window. There was a person in one of the changing rooms at the time, but their door was closed and the deer didn’t get a glimpse at the customer inside.

The same can’t be said for two other unoccupied changing rooms. The deer gained access to those rooms and destroyed them. After making a mess of the changing room area the buck strolled through the store knocking racks and other displays down as it did so.

Apparently The Buck Did Like The Selection

Before eventually leaving the store, without buying anything by the way – how rude – the buck tried to breakthrough another window. Without the running start, and the slippery wooden floor inside of the store, that proved to be difficult.

The ordeal, which apparently lasted around 11 minutes, came to an end when an employee opened the front door. The deer then strolled out as if nothing had happened.

Employees weren’t sure if the deer made off with any lingerie or not. One said that there could be a buck in Lansing running around with a bra hanging from its antlers.

Nobody inside of the store was injured, but the buck was bleeding from cuts sustained from the broken glass. The store was forced to close after the incident for clean-up and repairs.

Talk about a terrible customer. Unless, of course, the deer’s visit turns into free advertising that attracts paying customers of all kinds, whether human or deer.