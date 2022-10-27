Deer Gets Inside A Restaurant, Causes Absolute Chaos

A deer found itself in a restaurant, and the video footage is a sight to behold.

The deer, which appeared to be female, found itself inside 521 Filling Station in Kershaw, South Carolina, and as you might expect, all hell broke loose.

Take a look at the carnage unfold below.

Generally speaking, whenever a wild animal has found its way into a residence or business, you can bet the house things aren’t going to go well.

There’s a reason God put them in the woods and not in your kitchen or living room. Wild animals don’t like being around humans, and if you’re smart, you shouldn’t want to be around them.

A deer gets inside a South Carolina restaurant. (Credit: Screenshot/Facebook video https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=345888757747022)

Having said that, the animal thunderdome never disappoints. Whether it’s sharks or crocodiles terrorizing people or something else, it’s always a good time.

In this specific situation, the two women attempting to control the deer weren’t playing game. They were carrying the thing around like a ragdoll.

Whenever dealing with nature, always keep your head on a swivel. If you don’t, you might find a deer destroying your peaceful morning breakfast.