ANIMAL THUNDERDOME: Two Massive Bears Get In A Brawl

Two bears squared up on a California street, and the video is incredible.

In a video shared by KTLA 5, the pair traded strikes in a street in Monrovia in broad daylight like it was no big deal at all.

Give the video a watch below. It’s more entertaining than any boxing match you’ve recently seen.

The animal thunderdome is real, and it’s here to stay. Not only is the animal thunderdome real, but it’s been on a roll lately.

We’ve seen multiple incidents involving sharks and alligators, and now, we have a video of two bears absolutely trying to maul each other.

The fact this was caught on video was nothing short of a minor miracle because it’s content gold.

Bears filmed fighting in California. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1e_SnlVO3m4)

I’m not a fighting expert, but these two look like seasoned vets. Both have solid stances and bases, which allows them to remain steady as the strikes fly.

Someone should get Dana White on the phone because I think we all just found his next main event.

Two bears get in a massive fight in California. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1e_SnlVO3m4)

Keep your head on a swivel, folks, because nature is getting bolder and more aggressive with every passing day. You know there’s a real threat when bears feel comfortable to get into absolute melees in the middle of the street. Not sure we’ve ever seen that before, and it’s just the latest sign the animal thunderdome isn’t going away.