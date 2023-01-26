Deebo Samuel Riles Up Eagles Fans, Downplays Loudness Of Lincoln Financial Stadium Ahead Of NFC Championship Game

Philadelphia Eagles fans are some of the rowdiest in all of sports. Most would argue they’re right up there with Bills Mafia as the wildest in the NFL. San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel doesn’t exactly see it that way and isn’t worried about the crowd noise heading into the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Samuel stood up for San Francisco fans and how loud Levi’s Stadium can get. His comments about the crowd noise, or lack thereof he expects at The Linc, will likely rub Philly fans the wrong way.

“We know it’s going to be loud, but no stadium is as loud as ours at the end of the day. They’re at home, NFC Championship. They’re going to be all riled up. We don’t really too much feed into all that because we put the pads on and just go to work,” Samuel told reporters.

Neither the Eagles nor their fans need any sort of bulletin board material heading into the NFC title game with a birth to the Super Bowl on the line, but Samuel’s comments may add a sprinkle of extra motivation for The Bird Gang on Sunday.

Samuel, who does just about everything for San Francisco, finished the regular season with 632 receiving yards, 232 rushing yards, and five total touchdowns.

It’s a safe bet that the first few times Deebo Samuel touches the ball Sunday the boobirds will rain down.

The conference title game will kick off on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.